Andre Onana’s Man United transfer will be completed within 72 hours



Andre Onana’s transfer to Manchester United will be wrapped up by Tuesday, according to two leading Italian news outlets.

Yesterday saw broad verbal agreement reached between the Old Trafford outfit and Inter Milan, with United’s next formal bid to be accepted by the Serie A club.

The bid will be €50 million plus between €5m and €10m in bonuses, with just the fine details to be ironed out.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (paper edition, 9th July), “between Tuesday and Wednesday Inter and United will define the final details that still separate the Cameroonian goalkeeper from the Premier League, but the bulk of it is done: Inter will collect 50 million plus bonuses, money which will then be reinvested in Lukaku but not only him.”

Corriere dello Sport, meanwhile, (paper edition, 9th July) believe it could be even quicker, stating that “a new bid is expected tomorrow or Tuesday”, while agreeing that the amount will be “€50 million as a fixed base and a series of “add-ons”, partly easy to reach.

“The package should be sufficient to close the game and say goodbye,” the outlet says.

Personal terms have also been agreed too, according to another Italian reporter, Alfredo Pedulla.

Pedulla claims that “Onana will earn around 6.5-7 million per season plus bonuses, a five-year commitment, more than double what he currently receives with the Nerazzurri club.”

This equates to around £110,000-£115,000 per week base salary.

United manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to get the deal over the line so he can start his pre-season with the new keeper.

David de Gea announced yesterday that he would not be returning to the club, and with Dean Henderson keen on a move to Nottingham Forest and Tom Heaton being pursued by Luton, United could be left without a senior keeper this summer.

The Red Devils’ pre-season starts on Wednesday with a friendly against Leeds United in Norway. This will almost certainly be too soon for Onana, but if all goes well, he could be available for the next warm-up game against Lyon at Murrayfield a week later.