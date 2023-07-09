Atalanta willing to accept Amad Diallo move as part of Rasmus Hojlund deal with Manchester United



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted the bulk of the transfer business to be done before flying out for pre-season.

So far, the club have already sealed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea and are close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

But the main problem continues to be up front with an elite striker still required while the Dutch boss also wants another versatile forward to add to the ranks.

The club are weighing up a bid for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund but the Bergamo-based outfit have not been easy to deal with.

Hojlund deal is complicated

At one point, they even slapped a ridiculous €100million price tag on the Dane’s head but United feel they can get their man for close to half that sum.

Hojlund is undoubtedly talented with many observing similarities with Manchester City star Erling Haaland but he remains raw and unproven after only one season in Serie A.

The 20-year-old had scored six goals and registered three assists in eight games for SK Sturm Graz before sealing a move to Atalanta last summer.

Critics keep pointing to his tally of 10 goals and four assists in 34 games as being not good enough for United but the fact remains that he started only 20 times and his potential is there for all to see.

Atalanta are aware of the fact that United are desperate for a striker and the current market rates are inflated and they are trying to get the best possible price for the talented youngster.

United could have an ace up their sleeve if Tutto Atalanta are to be believed. They have reported that the Serie A side are open to United’s proposal of sending Amad Diallo as part of the Hojlund deal.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had sanctioned the Ivorian’s arrival in Manchester for £19million and he has only shown glimpses of his immense potential so far.

“In a possible Hojlund-Manchester United deal there is a welcome counterpart to Atalanta. We are talking about Amad Diallo, striker owned by the Red Devils, who arrived from the Nerazzurri in January 2021.

Diallo as part of Rasmus deal

“Two and a half years later Diallo could return to Bergamo after the loans to Glasgow Rangers, not so happy, and the one to Sunderland, much better with 13 goals and 3 assists.”

While it is not explicitly mentioned whether the deal is a permanent one or a loan move, most likely it is a loan move considering the huge potential of the versatile winger.

Ten Hag is expected to give him chances during pre-season in order to see whether he can make the breakthrough this season.

If not, a loan spell back to his former club could be just the platform he needs and would help United land their preferred target.