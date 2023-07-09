David de Gea next club: Three ideal landing spots



After what feels like an eternity, David de Gea announced that he is leaving Manchester United after 12 years. The Spaniard becomes a free agent and with that, the focus turns to options for David de Gea’s next club.

There are European options, a potential homecoming, or a lucrative payday. Which one will he choose? There might even be a temptation to accept a backup role at a top club. The David de Gea trophies cabinet is not a big one and accepting a backup role at an elite club might be a way to add to that.

Here are the possible options for David de Gea’s next club-

Saudi Pro League

An ageing superstar with a narrowing market in Europe who has just come off high wages he’s unlikely to get anywhere else.

Saudi Pro League has seemed like the most logical option for David de Gea’s next club to be in.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr have already been linked in a move that would put a combined eight Man United Player of the Year Award winners at the same club.

They’ve already signed Marcelo Brozovic in the transfer window but their goalkeeper is still the same as before the Saudi madness began.

David Ospina is undoubtedly a quality player and a European football veteran. However, De Gea would arguably prove to be an upgrade in the position. He still hasn’t lost his ability to make the impossible save. In a team that doesn’t rely heavily on playing out from the back, he can be a net positive asset.

Combine with that the big pay packet on offer and this move makes a lot of sense. He will forego European football, but after 12 years of being at the most scrutinised position in world football, one can argue he deserves to let up a bit.

Inter Milan

A goalkeeper swap makes more sense than one would think at first glance. Andre Onana is on his way to United and Samir Handanovic’s best days are behind him. Therefore, Inter will be selling Onana without having an established first-team goalkeeper on their books.

There has been interest in Ukrainian Anatoliy Trubin, but De Gea arguably offer the safer hands.

Italy is the place where ageing players go to resurrect their careers and Inter Milan themselves have seen it with the Francesco Acerbi signing.

Although Simone Inzaghi prefers a more possession-based style, one which also allowed Onana to thrive, De Gea will bring extra security to the backline with his shot-stopping prowess.

He will remain in a team competing at the highest level, playing in the UEFA Champions League. Who knows, maybe an encounter with United also happens.

The ball for this move is in Inter’s court though. If they are not convinced with existing targets, they can do a lot worse than a proven shot-stopper in De Gea.

Real Madrid

Half a decade too late? Definitely, but the move makes a lot of sense when looking at it holistically. Firstly, the first-choice spot is off the table here for De Gea.

Thibaut Courtois is a top-five goalkeeper in world football and has unequivocal trust of his teammates and manager. Beyond him, the picture is not so clear.

Los Blancos are not convinced by Andriy Lunin and this is where De Gea comes into the picture. If he is willing to play backup at one of his dream clubs, then it could be the perfect marriage.

He would be one of the best backup options in world football, and the trophy count of his career is sure to load up at Santiago Bernabeu.

Even for Real Madrid, having someone of the calibre of De Gea will allow them to keep Courtois fit and at his best for important matches. A team that wants to win everything, every season, cannot be one injury to their goalkeeper away from calamity. That is the position Real Madrid find themselves in.

De Gea’s arrival takes care of that problem. As far as options for David de Gea’s next club go, this would require compromise from all sides but could be the most fulfilling of all.

