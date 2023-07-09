Fabrizio Romano: Fred picks new agents with interest in Man United star on the rise



Manchester United star Fred has acquired new representation as he prepares to join another club this summer.

Fred is one of the players reportedly earmarked for a sale as Erik ten Hag plots a summer cull in an effort to make space for new arrivals and to bolster his transfer kitty.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Brazilian is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia alongside Fulham.

Recently, the midfielder fuelled speculation about his future when he posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram of the capital city.

The image was not captioned but it led to increased reports surrounding a likely switch to Craven Cottage.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 30-year-old is unsettled and could leave United in the coming weeks.

Romano says, “Understand Fred has now picked new agents, same group as Gabriel Jesus.”

“He could leave as Fulham will bid for Fred but also Saudi clubs want him.”

“He’s under contract until 2024 at Man United but understands that playing a more important role is key now for his future.”

Understand Fred has now picked new agents, same group as Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷 He could leave as Fulham will bid for Fred but also Saudi clubs want him. He’s under contract until 2024 at Man United but understands that playing a more important role is key now for his future. pic.twitter.com/4wf28VImkS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

It’s believed the Red Devils want up to £20 million from Marco Silva’s side to part with Fred’s services.

The United number 17 has amassed an incredible 200 appearances at the club since making the jump from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

He was a regular feature for the team last season, chalking up 35 Premier League appearances.

Consistency has always been Fred’s undoing during his time at United and with Mason Mount’s arrival, it may finally be the right time to cut ties.

