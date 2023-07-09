Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United and Newcastle set to battle it out for Axel Disasi



Manchester United are facing significant competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle in the race to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi.

With United now certain to miss out on Napoli’s Kim Min-jae who is one step away from joining Bayern Munich, Disasi was outlined as a potential alternative to the South Korean superstar.

Late last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Frenchman favours a switch to Old Trafford ahead of all other possible destinations.

AS Monaco are keen to part ways with their player for a fee in the region of €40m as this will go a long way in alleviating their financial constraints after failing to qualify for European football.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also thought to be admirers of the 25-year-old.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Magpies present the biggest threat to Erik ten Hag’s chances of being able to call on Disasi next season.

Romano says, “Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet.

“Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco.

“Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco.”

Newcastle and Manchester United are both exploring Disasi deal, no bids yet 🇫🇷 Newcastle approached player side this week, expected to make contact with Monaco. Ten Hag approved Disasi — talks for weeks on player side but still waiting for approach with Monaco. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/rEJcduUaS0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

That the Red Devils have not approached the Ligue 1 giants could be attributed to the fact that full attention is now on signing a goalkeeper and a striker.

After these positions are sorted out, reinforcing in central defence could be Ten Hag’s next priority.

Amidst uncertainty about the long-term future of club captain Harry Maguire, who has been reportedly earmarked for a sale in the coming weeks, United may step up their efforts to bring in Disasi as his replacement.

