FC Twente eyeing loan move for Manchester United star Facundo Pellistri



If Manchester United are to fully back manager Erik ten Hag in the transfer market, they will have to offload a number of players in order to raise sufficient capital.

After wrapping up a deal for Mason Mount from Chelsea, the club are close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Post that United will concentrate their efforts into signing an elite striker and they have identified Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta as the most gettable option this summer.

United need to clear the squad for further arrivals

However, Ten Hag also wants another versatile forward, a backup goalkeeper and another defensive midfielder. All of this will require the club to either sell or make space in the squad by loaning out players.

The Dutch boss has shown his ruthless side when it comes to academy graduates by moving on the likes of James Garner last summer and Zidane Iqbal this window.

He does not believe in keeping youth players on board just for the sake of it and only the truly talented ones can make it under the Dutch boss.

There were question marks surrounding Facundo Pellistri’s future at the club after not having to managed to make his senior debut under two permanent managers.

But it changed as Ten Hag finally gave the Uruguay international his chance and he managed to end the season with 11 appearances under his belt.

Pellistri, who arrived from Penarol for €8.5million, has impressed the United manager so much that the club are progressing with talks over a new long-term deal.

Pellistri loan

However, Ten Hag feels the best course of action for the 21-year-old is to play more regularly and hence a loan move seems to be the next step in his evolution.

After two failed loan spells at La Liga side Alaves, Ten Hag might have some ideas about where to send him next. As per Voetbal International, Ten Hag’s former club FC Twente could win the race for the highly-rated winger.

“FC Twente has set its sights on Facundo Pellistri, a 21-year-old wing attacker from Manchester United. Twente hopes to be able to hire the Uruguayan.

“We know him, but we also know other interesting players,” the club’s technical director Jan Streuer was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The loan actually makes sense as it would allow Ten Hag to keep a close eye on the player’s development before deciding what to do with him in the long run.