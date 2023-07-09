Harry Maguire set to lose club captaincy with Bruno Fernandes the favourite to take over



The 2022/23 season was a rough one for Harry Maguire and if recent reports are to be believed, things could get worse.

The Sun reports that Maguire is set to be stripped of club captaincy even if he stays at the club, with Bruno Fernandes the leading candidate to take over.

The English centre-back played just 759 minutes in the Premier League last season.

The most damning indictment of his qualities came when manager Erik ten Hag opted to play makeshift centre-back Luke Shaw alongside Victor Lindelof during an injury crisis.

His importance to the team dwindled quickly, and Ten Hag made it clear that Maguire had a decision to make on his United future.

With Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane firmly established as the first-choice pairing, it is difficult to see an opening for Maguire.

Consequently, he has been reported as one of the players who are available for a transfer away from the club this summer transfer window.

With his contract expiring in 2025 with an option for another year which is unlikely to be triggered, this summer gives the club the best chance of recouping some of the value.

United will undoubtedly take a loss on the fee as they bought him for £80 million.

Furthermore, the club is back in the Champions League, which means that his weekly wages have returned to normal after the 20% cut caused due to the absence of it.

Therefore, United could be looking at a scenario where they have to supplement a part of his wages as well to move him on.

All these factors contribute to the prospect of Maguire likely staying put, despite reported interest from West Ham United, Tottenham, and Newcastle.

Amid dwindling influence in the team and a falling role, it makes sense that the hard decision of stripping Maguire of captaincy is on the horizon.

Bruno Fernandes became the de-facto captain last year anyways as Maguire missed the majority of matches. The transition should be smooth as Maguire has always been professional in his conduct.

