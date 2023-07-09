Harry Maguire trains with legendary defender Ricardo Carvalho as he aims to fight for his Man United future



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is currently undergoing a tough training regiment as he braces to fight for his future at Old Trafford.

The England international is amongst a number of players Erik ten Hag is willing to get rid of as he plots to recruit players who suit his style of play better and that can take his team to the next level.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which stated that the 30-year-old’s high wages are proving to be a huge hindrance in the Red Devils’ efforts to offload him.

Under Ten Hag, Maguire has primarily been used in a bit-part role. Last season the Dutchman showed a clear preference for a central defensive partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

So far below the pecking order was Maguire that even Luke Shaw, naturally a left-back, was selected to pair Victor Lindelof at the heart of the backline in the absence of Varane and Martinez.

On Sunday, a report surfaced that indicated that the United skipper is set to be stripped of the captaincy, with Bruno Fernandes in line to be officially handed the armband.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Maguire has been working hard to ensure he is in the best possible shape ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Romano says, “Harry Maguire training three times a day in Portugal… for almost three weeks now!”

“He’s spending time with training one on one with ex-Portuguese legend defender Ricardo Carvalho.”

“Harry still wants to fight for his place at Man United and not give up, waiting to speak with Erik ten Hag about his future.”

source: instagram

Many would argue that the time is right for Maguire to leave.

He has struggled for form for an extended period of time at United and it’s painfully obvious he does not feature very prominently in Ten Hag’s thinking or his vision for the team.

For all parties involved, a fresh start could well be the best outcome.

