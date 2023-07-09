Man United expected to loan out Amad Diallo who’ll find it “very hard” to break into Erik ten Hag’s plans



Manchester United are expected to listen to loan offers for Amad Diallo ahead of next season with a number of clubs both in the Premier League and Championship interested.

Last term, Amad enjoyed an extremely successful loan spell with Sunderland. He managed to score 14 goals and register four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats.

It was expected that the Ivorian would be handed a chance to break into the United first team and stake a claim in the side but according to Football Insider, another temporary move is on the horizon for him.

Pete O’Rourke reports that a decision on Amad’s immediate future is expected in the “next few weeks.”

Ten Hag of course has the final say and whatever avenue United take will be sanctioned by him.

O’Rourke adds that “A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the youngster will likely find it “very hard” to break into the plans of the Dutchman – and the Red Devils are expected to listen to loan offers once again.”

“Diallo already has several proposals on the table with clubs ready to help him continue his football education away from Man United.”

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Southampton had established contact with the 20-times English champions about the possibility of signing Amad.

The 20-year-old’s former team, Atalanta are also reportedly considering taking him as part of a deal to let Rasmus Hojlund leave for Old Trafford.

Promoted Burnley and Sheffield United are also eyeing a swoop for Amad.

If he is not assured of significant minutes under Ten Hag next season, the best course of action would be to let the winger play elsewhere, preferably in the Premier League.

This would allow him to take the next step in his development after conquering England’s second division.

