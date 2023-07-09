Manchester United hoping Sparta Prague permanently sign Matej Kovar



Manchester United are holding out hope that Czech side Sparta Prague will permanently sign Matej Kovar, as Erik ten Hag’s overhaul of the goalkeeping department continues.

Kovar, of course, spent last season out on loan at Sparta Prague and helped them win the Czech First League.

He amassed an impressive 11 clean sheets in 32 appearances – a feat that earned him Czech first division’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

However, it seems he did not do enough to warrant being given a genuine chance at Old Trafford if a report from The Sun is anything to go by.

Alan Nixon and Kostas Lianos have revealed that the Red Devils are desperate to offload him as they close in on completing a deal for Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

On Saturday, news broke that David de Gea will not continue his career at United after 12 years at the club.

Onana will in all likelihood be the Spaniard’s replacement as the primary starter between the sticks.

It has been suggested that Ten Hag is also weighing up a move for Urawa Red Diamonds star Zion Suzuki to come in as cover.

The Sun have explained that with Sparta Prague having a shot at being in the Champions League next season, United are hopeful they will use some of their cash windfall on permanently adding Kovar to their ranks.

Should Kovar leave, Nathan Bishop who is not short of admirers may be retained.

United will not sanction Kovar’s departure until they have acquired all their targets in that area of the pitch.

Back in May, the 23-year-old had declared his desire to continue his development with Sparta Prague rather than stay at United in a secondary role.

