Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified Sofyan Amrabat as his primary defensive midfield target



Manchester United are looking to first tie up deals for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund as well as facilitate Fred’s exit before making a swoop for Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat has recently emerged as a target for Erik ten Hag, who after the signing of Mason Mount, is still reportedly looking to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Recently, Fiorentina CEO Joe Barrone spoke to the media and welcomed United to bid for the Morocco international.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Ten Hag had identified Amrabat as the ideal replacement for Fred who is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

It is looking increasingly likely that the Brazilian will be sold in the coming weeks now that he has acquired new agents to oversee his transfer affairs.

According to Football Transfers, Amrabat is a priority target for Ten Hag. The United boss was keen on landing the services of either Frenkie de Jong or Declan Rice but both proved unattainable.

“Ten Hag will action a move for the Fiorentina player once the deals for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund are wrapped up and Fred is moved on.”

“The Moroccan 26-year-old is already with CAA Stellar, one of the top agencies in the UK that oversee – or at least have a hand in on an intermediary level – most of the biggest deals going on in the Premier League.”

“Amrabat has just one year left on his contract with the Serie A outfit and a deal can be struck for around £20million.”

The player is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

He is more inclined towards a Premier League switch although a transfer to the Gulf state should not be entirely ruled out.

It’s unsurprising that Ten Hag has his eye on Amrabat. The pair worked together at FC Utrecht back in 2007.

Last season, the midfielder made a total of 49 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina. He registered only one assist.

