

The reporting around Manchester United’s transfer windows is always frantic and ramps up when people around the targets get involved.

Something similar has happened with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

His personal trainer, on their Instagram account, named “ENERGETICX Copenhagen” recently shared a story where Hojlund can be seen doing a running drill with his Danish teammate Mohamed Daramy.

However, it is the caption on the story which has caught the eye of United fans.

It reads, “We ready for what’s next”, followed by a “shushing” emoji, possibly hinting towards a move in a curt manner.

The wording of the caption can be taken in many ways. It could be a reference to just the next drill coming Hojlund’s way, but the vague manner suggests that the intention to fan the flames of a transfer could be behind it.

The Danish prodigy has said that he is a United fan and it was recently confirmed that personal terms between the club and the player have already been agreed.

United are now negotiating a transfer fee with Atalanta as Erik ten Hag seeks to add a reliable No 9 to his team finally taking shape in his image.

Negotiations with the Serie A club haven’t been easy, with The People’s Person reporting that bids for him have already been knocked back.

Atalanta initially slapped a €100 million price tag on Hojlund, who joined the Bergamo outfit just last year and played the most minutes of any forward in the team.

United are working with a restrictive transfer budget this season and after spending about £100 million on Mason Mount and possibly Andre Onana, need to shed some deadweight to finance another signing.

It is increasingly looking like that signing could be Hojlund, and this recent Instagram story has poured oil into those flames.

