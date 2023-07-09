Rio Ferdinand issues Andre Onana warning as the Inter Milan star closes in on a Man United move



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned that there will still be mistakes with Andre Onana in goal as the team adjusts to playing with a new goalkeeper and a completely different style of play.

Yesterday, news broke that long-serving servant David de Gea had officially left the club after 12 years.

With De Gea gone, United are closing in on a €55 million deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the Cameroonian’s switch to Old Trafford should be completed in the next 72 hours if all goes well.

Ferdinand spoke on his FIVE YouTube channel and expressed his support for the decision to pursue the Inter star. The former defender remarked that Onana will inject much-needed confidence into the Red Devils’ defence.

“He’ll give United more confidence and more ability to play out from the back and I think he suits an Erik ten Hag team,” Ferdinand said.

“He’s a real modern-day goalkeeper. You see teams pressing him and he doesn’t even panic.”

“He gets the ball in, brings on the press, says ‘come on, come to me’ and when that player comes to him, he knows there’s a [teammate] free somewhere else and he normally finds them.”

However, the legendary defender sounded out a warning about the Cameroonian’s style of play.

The six-time Premier League winner said “I think there will be mistakes and playing that risky way you do have mistakes…that happens, but it’s about staying true to your beliefs, finding the right balance and remaining calm throughout those periods.”

The clip below is a good example of the ability on the ball that Onana has, but also the risk-taking element that Ferdinand is referring to.

However, De Gea himself was not immune to making mistakes and the Old Trafford faithful are likely to be more than patient with the 27 year old if he is wearing United colours next season.

