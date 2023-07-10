“Andre Onana week” for Manchester United as agreement expected to be done by Wednesday/Thursday



The second signing of Manchester United transfer window seems likely to be completed before the team plays Olympique Lyon on July 19.

Fabrizio Romano reports that final negotiations will continue to submit an official bid with an agreement likely to be reached by Wednesday or Thursday.

He termed it as the “Andre Onana week” for Manchester United. All eyes are on the goalkeeper as he takes up the mantle held by David de Gea for the last 12 years.

De Gea recently announced that he was leaving United which all but confirmed that negotiations for Onana were close to a conclusion.

A deal for the Cameroonian also means that the time is up on Dean Henderson‘s United career. He is unlikely to be content with a backup role.

Club target Zion Suzuki’s analysis shows he is capable of becoming the No 2 to Onana.

37-year-old Tom Heaton rounds off the goalkeeper quota at the club as he will lend experience and know-how of the league to two players new to the club.

Onana has prior history with Ten Hag, which became strained near the end of his time at Ajax.

However, since then, the relationship has thawed and the manager has reportedly been the main driving force behind convincing the club of Onana’s qualities.

With his ball-playing skills, fearless of being part of the build-up play, as well as great shot-stopping, he should prove to be an upgrade on De Gea in goal.

Ten Hag’s team is starting to get moulded in his image with every signing and with a new striker, it should become a lot closer to becoming a title-challenging time.

For now, fans and the club alike will enjoy the “Andre Onana week” as the anticipation grows of United landing one of the world’s best in goal.

