Aston Villa join the race for Manchester United target Moussa Diaby



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows that he will be under increased scrutiny during his second season in charge of the club and he wants to strengthen all across the squad to have the best chance of success.

So far, the club have sealed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea and are close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Then the club are expected to go after Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. He is seen as the most gettable option this summer after Tottenham Hotspur’s exorbitant asking price for Harry Kane.

But that is not expected to be the end of United’s transfer business as they also want a backup keeper, another defensive midfielder and another versatile forward.

Another forward required at United

The addition of another forward is actually crucial considering their current options and the possibility of players leaving either permanently or on loan.

Jadon Sancho is facing an uncertain future as there are plans to offload him should the club receive a satisfactory offer. The same goes for Anthony Martial, who could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal for the Spurs skipper.

Facundo Pellistri is most likely to go out on loan while returning loanee Amad Diallo might still not be ready for the step up and might face another temporary spell away from Old Trafford.

That leaves only Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony as the wide options and if the England star is used as a rotational striker along with Hojlund, then the addition of another versatile forward seems like a sensible piece of business.

The Daily Mail have reported that United are among the sides interested in a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

But the race will not be easy as Aston Villa, Arsenal and Newcastle are also chasing the 24-year-old’s signature.

Moussa Diaby is in demand this summer

“Aston Villa have become the latest club to express interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. Villa are understood to have made a check on the situation of the Frenchman who is expected to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

“Leverkusen would want a fee in excess of £50m for Diaby which would represent a club record for Villa were they to firm up their interest.

“He has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United.”

The Frenchman managed 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions last season. His versatility is another superb asset to have as he can play all across the front-line as well as out on the wing.

Considering his age and potential, Diaby makes for the perfect addition. But his price and the fact that other Premier League sides are also interested makes it an interesting chase.