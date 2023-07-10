Chelsea interested in signing Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus

Manchester United’s summer transfer activity got underway last week with the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for further signings in the coming weeks, with a world-class centre-forward still high on his wish list.

United have been linked with a raft of names to spearhead their attack next season, including Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Italian media have suggested that the Serbian is unhappy in Turin and would be willing to make a move this summer.

According to Alfredo Pedullà, United will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea if they do decide Vlahovic is their man.

Chelsea have apparently registered their interest with new boss Mauricio Pochettino looking to add more firepower to his side. However an official bid is yet to be made.

“So far, intermediaries have moved to express Chelsea’s interest and Pochettino’s liking. It is a situation to follow but so far the Juventus club has not received an official request,” the journalist reported.

The London club still have Romelu Lukaku on their books but the former United man is hoping to make his loan move to Inter Milan permanent this summer.

Juventus may look to Lukaku if Chelsea approach them for Vlahovic but the Belgian is desperate to stay in Milan.

“Lukaku has been compared to Juve, as Chelsea can’t wait to get rid of him on his terms (at least 35 million plus bonuses), but Big Rom (Lukaku) is currently only waiting for Inter,” the same report stated.

United will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the situation with the transfer merry-go-round expected to kick into gear very soon.

With concrete interest in Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund, it would be a surprise to see United turn their attention to Vlahovic but the big striker would certainly provide a useful option if they cannot agree a deal for Højlund.