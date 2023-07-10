Erik ten Hag makes Jadon Sancho transfer decision ahead of next season



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has decided to give Jadon Sancho one more chance at Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming season.

This is according to Football Transfers journalist Jacque Talbot, who reports that there is still a small chance the Englishman will leave this summer, despite Ten Hag leaning towards keeping him.

As per Talbot, the English winger will be afforded the opportunity to impress but if a suitable offer arrives for him in the coming weeks, his exit could very well be sanctioned.

Told Erik ten Hag’s current intention is to give Jadon Sancho one more season at Man Utd to impress. If a huge offer comes in then the winger might leave but given his wages that is very unlikely. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) July 10, 2023

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Sancho is among a number of United players up for sale as Ten Hag looks to trim his squad down.

The Red Devils could part with the forward for as little as £45 million – a significant loss on the £73 million fee they paid Borrusia Dortmund for him back in 2021 after two years of desperately chasing his signature.

Alongside the Bundesliga giants, Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Sancho.

The 23-year-old is currently training with a number of his teammates with pre-season just around the corner.

He was pictured at United’s training complex at Carrington as preparations intensify for upcoming friendly fixtures. Sancho will likely be in action as United take on Leeds in Norway on Wednesday.

Following Talbot’s update on Sancho’s future, the upcoming campaign is shaping up to be make or break for him.

Last term was average for the United number 25.

In 26 Premier League appearances, he managed six goals and three assists. In 41 games across all competitions, he scored seven goals.

In most instances, Sancho seemed to be shifting in and out of games. His displays and return in front of goal must drastically improve if he is to change Ten Hag’s mind.

