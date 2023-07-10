Everton renew transfer enquiries to Manchester United about Tom Heaton’s availability



Everton have renewed their attempts to sign Tom Heaton and have made enquiries to Manchester United about taking the goalkeeper to Goodison Park.

This is not the first time Everton have been linked to Heaton.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Sean Dyche’s side are admirers of the 37-year-old.

However, as Ten Hag grapples with a crisis in the goalkeeping department, the Dutchman has blocked the possibility of Heaton heading out.

With David de Gea now officially out the door and Dean Henderson baying for a permanent switch to Nottingham Forest, Heaton looks nailed on to stay at Old Trafford for at least one more season.

Combine this with the fact that the Red Devils are reportedly hoping to sell Matej Kovar to Sparta Prague and the number 22’s departure seems extremely unlikely.

According to The Mirror, Everton are still insistent on landing Heaton’s services and have reached out to the 20-time English champions to declare their interest and explore the possibility of doing a deal.

Dyche has of course worked with the United star before, when the pair were at Burnley together.

Everton’s starting shot-stopper Jordan Pickford is attracting overtures from rival clubs and his deputy Asmir Begovic left Merseyside at the end of last season.

Heaton is viewed as a solid alternative to either replace Pickford if he leaves or play the role of the England international’s primary backup.

Everton are not the only team keen on Heaton.

Newly-promoted Luton Town also reached out to him with the allure of being a guaranteed starter during the last years of his career at the top level.

As per John Cross, United are on the verge of getting a transfer for Andre Onana over the line and after this is done, they will dip into the market for one more player in the same area of the pitch.

If two goalkeepers are signed, this may open the door a little bit for Heaton to go elsewhere if Ten Hag changes his mind.

