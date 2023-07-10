Katie Zelem appointed team DJ as Lionesses touch down in Australia

Manchester United Captain, Katie Zelem, has spoken about her England call-up as the team touches down in Australia.

Zelem, 27, has just seven international caps and is about to take part in her first major tournament as a Lioness.

The United skipper from Oldham narrowly missed out on selection last year for the Euros as she was one of five reserves sent home from the squad before the tournament began.

Speaking of the moment she found out Zelem said, “We all got a FaceTime call. So I was sat, staring at my phone for two hours.”

“I was actually so focused on staring at my phone that I was still in my pyjamas when Sarina rang me. But at least they were nice pyjamas, I think she thought it was a new blouse,” she told Lionesses: Down Under.

Zelem was a part of the Lionesses side who won the Arnold Clark Cup earlier in the year.

“When she told me I was selected I was absolutely over the moon. As soon as I ended the call I rang my mum and dad and they were just so happy.”

The Lionesses set off for Australia last week as they look to acclimatize ahead of their opening match on July 22nd.

“I was absolutely fuming the other day, everyone was doing a Q&A where they were asked who’s the worst person to sit next to on a flight and they all said me!” Zelem exclaimed.

Zelem will have an important role to play in midfield but will not get any rest between games as she is tasked with the job of team DJ.

“I like to cater for the crowd. We have a very diverse taste amongst the team, when I go a bit too R&B I can hear people calling for the song to be changed but you can’t please everyone!”

England will play one more friendly against Canada on Friday July 14th behind closed doors before they face Haiti in their opening game of the competition on July 22nd.