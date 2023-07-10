Long-term Manchester United target Sergej Milinković-Savić close to joining Saudi giants Al Hilal

Manchester United have got their summer spending underway with the addition of Mason Mount to their midfield.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for further reinforcements in the coming weeks as he plots United’s route back to the top of English football.

However, one player who looks highly unlikely to be joining the ranks at Old Trafford this summer is long standing target Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Lazio man is on the verge of becoming the latest player to join the Saudi Pro League.

Al Hilal have reached verbal agreement with Lazio for Sergej Milinković-Savić on €40m fee — waiting on formal bid and documents to be checked. 🚨🔵🇸🇦 Al Hilal are working to get final green light from SMS who’s open to discuss contract terms. It only depends on Sergej now. pic.twitter.com/zrvVMaTDE3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Lazio have verbally accepted a bid of €40m from Al Hilal for the midfielder and are just waiting on a formal bid and for documents to be signed.

Milinković-Savić has yet to agree personal terms but is said to be open to contract discussions with the Saudi side.

The Serb has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford but it looks as though that saga will be finally put to rest this summer.

United had chased the signature of the 28-year-old but Lazio had refused to budge on their asking price of double of what they are now accepting from the Saudi outfit.

Ten Hag will be looking to improve his squad in the coming weeks and is still interested in bolstering his midfield.

Fiorentina man Sofyan Amrabat is the latest player to be linked with a move to Old Trafford with Ten Hag keen on his signature.

However, any further reinforcements in the middle of the park is dependent on outgoings with United’s transfer kitty needing to be topped up by player sales.

The likes of Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay could all make way this summer as the club look to back the manager.