Manchester United fringe star Donny van de Beek being eyed by host of Premier League clubs



Manchester United have already sealed Mason Mount’s signing from Chelsea and have shifted their attention to signing a goalkeeper and a striker.

The Red Devils are close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for flamboyant goalkeeper Andre Onana as a replacement for long-term United No 1 David de Gea who left the club after 12 seasons.

The club are also preparing various ways of agreeing a deal with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund which includes loaning players such as Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo.

Donny has failed at United

Erik ten Hag is not expected to stop there as he also wants another defensive midfielder, a backup goalie and another versatile forward.

But owing to limited transfer funds, the Red Devils are expected to raise capital through player sales and a lot of stars are facing uncertain futures.

One of them is Donny van de Beek who has endured a nightmarish time since his €39million move from Ajax back in 2020. Following Mount’s arrival, the Dutchman’s chances of starting games appears even more slim.

He has started a total of only 23 games in three seasons and managed only four starts under his former Ajax manager before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Not even Ten Hag has managed to help the versatile midfielder recapture his best form with the 26-year-old looking lost every time he has stepped foot on to the pitch.

A lot of Serie A clubs have expressed an interest in acquiring the Netherlands international’s services with 90min now reporting that Premier League and La Liga clubs are also willing to bring him in.

“While Ten Hag has a good relationship with the player, it’s understood by 90min that he and the decision-makers at United have green-lit Van de Beek’s departure from the club, and the player’s camp are exploring a new challenge.

Lots of clubs chasing Donny’s signature

“In the Premier League, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are all monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation. Europa League holders Sevilla and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Nice hold interest, as does Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic.

“A return to Ajax has not been ruled out either and Dutch champions Feyenoord would also be open to accommodating the player on the right terms.”

While United would gladly consider selling the Dutchman, who is valued at €13million as per Transfermarkt, most clubs would prefer a loan deal as of now.

It makes no sense to loan a player who is unlikely to make the grade under Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Van de Beek’s United deal is valid until 2025 and if it is loan deal with an obligation to buy, then the move makes sense.