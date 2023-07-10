Manchester United need to offload these eight players this summer

This summer could see Manchester United offload as many as eight players as the club seeks to remain compliant with UEFA’s FFP regulations while pursuing priority signings this transfer window.

As The Peoples Person previously reported, a lot of concern has been generated around United’s ability to comply with UEFA’s Financial Sustainability Regulations, and while United’s risk of noncompliance may have been overexaggerated, player sales are still necessary this summer.

With the Red Devils reportedly unwilling to spend more than £120 million this transfer window, freeing up funds through player sales may be necessary for the club to secure its priority summer signings.

Given the consensus among United’s decision makers that the Red Devils must become a “selling club” this transfer window, The Athletic listed eight players that United could part ways with this summer.

Harry Maguire made the list, with the player’s role in the team increasingly diminished since the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag at the start of last season.

Under Ten Hag, the club skipper started just 16 games in all competitions last season.

Perhaps the greatest proof of ten Hag’s distrust of Maguire came in April, when both starting centre backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane were sidelined through injury.

Instead of calling on Maguire, Ten Hag chose to shift left back Luke Shaw to the centre, where he paired up with Victor Lindelöf, leaving Maguire to look on from the bench.

United are reportedly prepared to let Maguire go for a £35 million price tag, with Aston Villa, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur listed as potential destinations for the 30-year-old.

While his departure from the club has not actively been pursued to date, central midfielder Scott McTominay is another player that United could choose to offload.

McTominay’s role at United has been diminished since the arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, and now with the signing of former Chelsea talisman Mason Mount, the Scottish international has fallen further down the pecking order.

Fellow centre midfielder Fred appears to be closer to the exit door, with the club reportedly putting him up for sale for a fee of £20 million.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is another player expected to depart this summer, with Nottingham Forest believed to be exploring a £30 million bid for the player following his loan at the club last season.

Two seemingly forgotten members of United’s squad that the club would do well to offload are left back Alex Telles and centre back Eric Bailly.

Having spent the previous season on loan at Sevilla, Telles is attracting interest from Galatasaray, while FC Porto has also been listed as a potential new home for the Brazilian.

As for Bailly, Real Betis appear to be a potential suitor, with the La Liga side looking at reinforcing their squad after qualifying for next season’s Europa League.

While Telles and Bailly may both end up fetching significantly lower fees than United originally paid for them, getting these two off the wage bill will be helpful as the Red Devils look to shift focus to new signings.

Several youngsters may also see their time at Old Trafford come to an end this summer, with the club considering the sales of both Anthony Elanga and Hannibal Mejbri.

Elanga has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, with the Red Devils reportedly willing to let him go for as little as £10 million.

As for Mejbri, while United may be willing to hold onto him next season, they have expressed their openness to hearing offers for the 20 year old, with the club reportedly valuing him in the region of €15 million to €20 million

While United may not ultimately part ways with all of these players this summer, the club should look to at least offload some of them in an effort to free up their transfer and wage budget while the transfer window remains open.