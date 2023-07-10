Manchester United player Diogo Dalot and partner are expecting a baby

Manchester United players are slowly returning to training after enjoying their well deserved rest period over the summer.

The players will come back in groups depending on their involvement in the Nations League games for their respective countries, at the back end of the season.

One player who is yet to rejoin the group due to his participation in the aforementioned games is right-back Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese man has certainly had a year to remember both on and of the pitch and the good news just keeps on coming for the 24-year-old.

After breaking into the United first team and playing at the World Cup, Dalot confirmed his engagement to his partner, Cláudia Pinto Lopes, back in March.

The wonderful personal news has continued for Dalot and Cláudia, who have just announced they are expecting a baby.

Dalot posted the news on his social media yesterday with the caption, “The best gift we could ever wish for. We can’t wait to meet you.”

The best gift we could ever wish for. We can’t wait to meet you 🤍 pic.twitter.com/AOSP38KEJj — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) July 9, 2023

The post included a photo’s of the happy couple who are set to become parents for the first time.

Dalot is expected to play a key role for Erik ten Hag this season with United’s budget restricting them in the transfer market and Dalot doing enough to impress the Dutch coach, last season.

The Portuguese man has recently extended his contract at United, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028.

United fans across the world will no doubt send their congratulations to Dalot and his fiancé on their exciting personal news.