Marcus Rashford: Paris Saint-Germain interested in Manchester United striker



Paris Saint-Germain have made Marcus Rashford one of their prime targets for the centre-forward role.

According to BILD, PSG have identified Rashford and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani as their two main striker options in case Kylian Mbappe leaves.

Mbappe has a year left on his current contract.

PSG chief Nasser Al Khelaifi publicly stated that he must renew or leave in the summer.

Real Madrid are considered favourites by many for his signature.

Rashford was strongly linked to a move to Paris last December.

However, the Manchester United striker is reportedly close to signing a contract extension at the club, as per Fabrizio Romano.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Marcus Rashford over new long term deal. He’s set to accept the proposal. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Negotiations at final stages — Rashford, ivery happy with Erik ten Hag. Final details to be sorted — here we go soon. pic.twitter.com/W7Txcx2Cfb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

“Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Marcus Rashford over a new long-term deal. He’s set to accept the proposal.”

” Negotiations at final stages — Rashford is very happy with Erik ten Hag. Final details to be sorted — here we go soon.”

He is seen as Erik ten Hag’s talisman in attack, so his departure seems unlikely.

Last season Rashford netted 30 times across all competitions, propelling United to Champions League qualification.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.