Marcus Rashford the most picked Manchester United player in Fantasy Football League

The anticipation for the new Premier League season is starting to build, with fans up and down the country full of optimism for the new campaign.

Part of some fans’ pre-season ritual is to build their own fantasy team for upcoming season.

Fans chose players from across the division and score points based on each player’s respective performances, week on week.

Manchester United players are always likely to feature in the top picks given the quality in Erik ten Hag’s squad.

However, it’s Marcus Rashford who currently stands alone at the top of the list for United players picked by fans across the country.

The most-owned #FPL player from each #PL team for 2023/24: 🔴 Arsenal – Bukayo Saka (49.2%)

🦁 Aston Villa – Tyrone Mings (16.7%)

🍒 AFC Bournemouth – Mark Travers (3.4%)

🐝 Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo (27.6%) pic.twitter.com/qH5Rt65R1p — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) July 9, 2023

United’s top scorer from last season has been picked by just over 39% of Fantasy League players who fancy Marcus to continue his fine form into the new campaign.

The most picked player across the League might not come as any surprise; Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been chosen by 85% of users who think the Norwegian will be hard to tame, once again.

Brighton’s impressive campaign last time out has led to full-back Pervis Estupinan being the second most picked player, with over 50% plumping for the Ecuadorian.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka makes up the top three of the most chosen players, with just over 49% of players choosing the 21-year-old.

Erik ten Hag will certainly be hoping fans are correct in their prediction of Rashford turning on the style again this season, with United desperate to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

Rashford equalled his best Premier League goal return of 17 last season and totalled 30 across all competitions.

Ten Hag will also hope to offer Marcus some help with the goalscoring burden next year as he hunts for a world-class striker this summer to bolster his options.

United are in talks to sign the exciting Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta, who will certainly provide Ten Hag with more fire-power going into the new campaign.