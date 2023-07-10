Newcastle United agree personal terms with Axel Disasi as Manchester United still unsure of Harry Maguire future



Manchester United main priority in the summer transfer window currently is bringing in a modern goalkeeper and an elite striker before he can move on to other targets.

So far, Mason Mount has been the only summer arrival at Carrington with United reportedly close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for Andre Onana.

Only then will the club bid for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund. With the Red Devils operating on a limited budget, any further business will be dependent on how much they can raise through player sales.

New defender contingent on sales

Manager Erik ten Hag wants increased backing and he has asked the club for a backup goalie, a defensive midfielder and a versatile forward as well.

At one point, the Red Devils were said to be favourites for the signing of Napoli’s Serie A-winning centre-back Kim Min-jae.

However due to budget crunch, Bayern Munich ended up winning the chase. United had Axel Disasi of Monaco as Plan B. However, recent reports have suggested Newcastle have entered the chase.

Now Football Transfers have reported that the Magpies have agreed personal terms with the Frenchman and they could now make their move for the defender.

As for United, due to budget issues, further additions, especially in defence is linked with the future of club captain Harry Maguire. Despite being long-term admirers, United could end up conceding the race.

“Newcastle have agreed personal terms with Monaco defender Axel Disasi ahead of a possible move.

“We are told that the Premier League side approached the player and they got the green light from his camp, based on the understanding that he will receive first-team football next campaign.

“Manchester United are also keen on the 25-year-old, but they will only make a move if they are able to offload Harry Maguire this window.”

Newcastle agree terms with Disasi

Maguire wants to stay and fight for his place and is hell-bent on impressing during pre-season in order to convince Ten Hag. He is even undergoing special training in order to be ready to give his all.

His wage rise and United’s asking price might mean the England international will become difficult to shift. Maguire knows that if he stays, the club captaincy is going to be taken away and chances of starting are going to be limited.

His Three Lions boss has indicated that his national team role is dependent on how much club minutes he accumulates. It will be interesting to see what ultimately happens with the former Leicester City man.

With United still fretting over their £80m defender, Newcastle have swooped in and if the dithering continues, the French international is likely to be plying his trade at the St James’ Park from next season.