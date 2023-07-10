Official: Manchester United announce increased safe-standing options at Old Trafford



Manchester United have confirmed the increase of safe-standing options at Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season.

This comes after the Red Devils’ iconic home was selected as one of five stadiums around England to be fitted with safe-standing options on an initial trial in January 2022.

The experiment, which kicked off with 1,500 rail seats within the north-east quadrant and 2,500 in the away section, proved extremely successful.

The extension by another 2,100 will elevate the total number of rail seats at the Theatre of Dreams to more than 6,000.

These seats are intended to significantly reduce risks match-going supporters may be subjected to in comparison to being in normal seated areas.

As stated via United’s official website, these extra seats will be located in the south-west quadrant, neighbouring the Stretford End where the Red Army are especially vocal.

Six other clubs in the Premier League are understood to be following United’s lead and exploring adopting such an initiative.

Rick McGagh, head of fan engagement at the club said, “We believe safe-standing areas give fans choice about how they watch the game, and increase safety in areas where persistent standing has historically occurred.”

“It is something our fans have long campaigned for and we are delighted with the overwhelmingly positive feedback from supporters who have stood in the areas we have operated for the past 18 months.”

He explained that the move is ultimately aimed at improving the matchday experience for all supporters.

McCagh added, “We will continue to review the potential to install it in other areas of the stadium where appropriate.”

United are set to return to action when they face Leeds United in a pre-season clash at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday.

