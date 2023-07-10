Tommy Møller Nielsen, Manchester United’s Scandinavian scout, dies at 61



Manchester United’s Scandinavian scout Tommy Møller Nielsen has died aged 61.

Norwegian news outlet Fyens Stifstidende was told by his wife Lisbeth Møller Nielsen that her husband has passed away and no further information about the same will be shared.

Nielsen had been a scout at United since 2016, mainly scouring the Scandinavian area of Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark for new talent.

Before that, he also used to be a coach and manager with extensive experience.

His first coaching job was in 1992 and since then, he has performed a variety of roles, ranging from first-team coach to Sporting Director, assistant coach, and scout.

He also had a 15-year playing career, all of which was spent in his home country of Denmark.

Manchester United has been reported as his dream job, which he started under Jose Mourinho in 2016.

Coveted talents from Scandinavian countries, like Isak Hansen-Aaroen, have arrived at the club during his tenure.

By all accounts, he was a highly-rated member of the backroom staff and his absence and expertise in the area will be keenly missed.

To have survived multiple managerial changes shows how valued a member he was at the club.

Since coming under Mourinho, he worked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, and had been working under Erik ten Hag too.

Manchester United’s scouting network consists of nearly 50 scouts but Tommy Møller Nielsen was the only one from Denmark.

