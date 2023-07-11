

Manchester United might be getting proactive in buying players, but selling the deadweight is equally as necessary which is proving to be difficult.

Portuguese outlet Record quotes Alex Telles saying “I made history at FC Porto” which is why “I can’t play at Benfica”.

He went on to reaffirm his commitment to United, saying “I have a contract for another year with United and there is an option to renew for another season”.

The left-back is among a number of players who have been made available for sale at United this summer.

The signing of Tyrell Malacia last summer made him expendable and he spent the last season on loan at Sevilla.

Failing to convince them of making the move permanent, he returns to United as one of the players the club is eager to shift, even in a loss-making venture.

The links to Benfica emerged but they were always going to be difficult due to Telles’ esteemed history at fierce rivals, Porto.

Now that the player has confirmed the same, that chapter can be put to rest.

However, the club wouldn’t have wanted to hear the latter part of that report. Shifting underachievers on high wages is a big problem and has become a running theme at United.

The Brazilian earns close to £100k/week at United, a figure unlikely to be matched by any prospective buyer.

Therefore, it is unlikely that the club takes up the option to renew his contract for another year.

The most likely scenario, in case a permanent buyer is not found, would be to loan him out again, with the loaning club possibly contributing some of his wages.

Then, in 2024, he will leave as a free agent. For now, the club’s focus will be to sell him permanently.

Old fame FC Porto have also been credited with an interest but that link hasn’t developed much since first emerging. His countryman, Fred, is likely to leave before him, with Fulham and Saudi clubs interested.

