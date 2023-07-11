Andre Onana wanted at Manchester United by the end of the week as lucrative contract is offered



Manchester United’s second signing is inching closer and closer with every passing day and Erik ten Hag has been the key driver behind the process.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (CdS) reports that “Ten Hag won’t let go” of the prospect of Onana joining before the squad departs for the US for their pre-season tour.

He wants the goalkeeper to be a part of the squad at all costs, and United have consequently been engaged in discussions to make it happen.

The report states that terms with Onana have already been agreed. The Cameroonian is set to receive a handsome raise on his current Inter contract worth €3.5 million/year.

His United contract will earn him around €6 million per year after a single season at the Italian club.

Negotiations with Inter are also reaching an end soon.

The report states that while Inter wanted €60 million, €50 million plus achievable bonuses should seal the deal in the coming days.

The People’s Person recently reported that this is the “Andre Onana week” at United and an agreement is expected by Wednesday or Thursday at the latest.

The same is confirmed by CdS. A “relaunch” has been promised by United, which means, a third and final bid by the club is likely to be accepted, bringing an end to a saga that reached its crescendo when David de Gea announced his departure.

For Onana’s part, it is reported that he has already begun looking for apartments in Manchester, a sign of confidence from the player that the move is a matter of when, and not if.

It will reunite the Cameroonian with Ten Hag, under whom he enjoyed his breakout in senior football at Ajax but things turned sour between them later.



Now, with Ten Hag being the driving factor behind this deal, the thawing in the relationship will be hugely beneficial to the club as it moves into a new era.