Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek remain sidelined ahead of Manchester United’s first pre-season game



Manchester United are going to back in action on Wednesday as they take on arch-rivals Leeds United in the first friendly of this pre-season at Oslo.

Manager Erik ten Hag has already named his travelling squad which consists of a few senior stars while the rest is made up of academy graduates.

Players who were busy with their national team are expected to join later and thus this is a great opportunity for fringe stars to try and impress the manager.

Martial, Donny out of Leeds game due to injury

The likes of Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez will be hoping to show they have improved after their temporary spells in the Championship last season.

The same opportunity could have been there for the likes of Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek with both facing uncertain futures at the club. But the duo are yet to reach full fitness.

BBC reporter Simon Stone tweeted, “Anthony Martial still not recovered from hamstring injury sustained against Fulham. Van de Beek on individual training plan.”

Anthony Martial still not recovered from hamstring injury sustained against Fulham. Van de Beek on individual training plan. https://t.co/MARFRtqtjT — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 11, 2023

Martial had missed the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to the hamstring injury and it was once again an injury-ravaged campaign for the Frenchman.

The 27-year-old missed a staggering 29 games last campaign and was generally lackadaisical when fit. Ten Hag, like previous managers before him, has grown tired of not being able to rely on the United No 9.

Both players face uncertain futures

This summer could finally see the club part with the France international but his wages might prove to be a sticking point with not many clubs willing to do a deal for the injury-prone forward.

As for Van de Beek, it has been a sorry tale in Manchester for him. He has started a total of only 23 games in three seasons and managed only four starts under his former Ajax manager before he suffered a season-ending injury.

He is being eyed by Serie A sides as well as Premier League clubs and a departure could be on the cards as the club looks to raise capital for further incomings.

Both players will be hoping they can play some part during the pre-season fixtures, either to impress Ten Hag or put themselves in the shop window for prospective buyers.

Antony also misses out as he is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered against Chelsea which led to him missing the last two fixtures of the season.