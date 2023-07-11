Anthony Martial labelled ‘waste of time’ by ESPN pundit



Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has had a poor campaign last year.

The Frenchman was injured for most of the games and did not justify his place in the team.

Martial has always been a player that divides opinions.

His fans generally praise him for his technical quality.

Erik ten Hag has publicly said how important Martial is to his side.

However, his jarring injury record means he cannot be relied upon.

With United looking to challenge for the Premier League, they cannot afford to carry an injury-prone striker.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley criticised his body language and lazy attitude.

He said: ‘Waste of time. Complete waste of time. He is what I would call a bit of a waster. By that, I mean players who are super talented but either don’t train hard enough or don’t apply themselves hard enough.”

‘They just can’t cut the mustard. He is one of those.”

Even the most loyal Martial supporters will agree it might be time to move him on.

Not necessarily for his ‘lazy attitude’ but more so for his unavailability during the season.

United are in talks to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20 year old is an exciting forward, possessing all traits to succeed in the Premier League.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.