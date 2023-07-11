Ashley Young on the verge of joining Everton from Aston Villa

The transfer window is now in full swing and teams across the Premier League are bolstering their respective squads for next season.

As ever, plenty of movement is expected with teams scouring the market for bargains.

One player who is making a move to pastures new this summer is Aston Villa man Ashley Young.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the 38-year-old will be leaving the Midlands to join Sean Dyche’s Everton for the upcoming campaign.

Ashley Young medical will take place later today; he will sign the contract right after as new Everton player on a free transfer. 🔵 #EFC Here we go, confirmed ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Y1cx8zM9Dn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023

The guru issued his famous “here we go!” tweet to announce that the former Manchester United captain will join on a free transfer after his contract at Villa expired at the end of last season.

Young has enjoyed a fine career, playing at the top level for the best part of two decades.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed him from Aston Villa back in 2011 and he went on to play over 250 times for United.

Young started at United as a flying winger before eventually deputising at full-back in the latter years at the club.

The Englishman scored 43 times for United, winning the Premier League and two FA Cup titles across his 9 year stay in Manchester.

Young moved to Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 and won a Serie A title under the guidance of Antonio Conte during his time in Italy.

His latest move to Everton is a nod to his professionalism down the years with him still going strong just two years away from his 40th birthday.