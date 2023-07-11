Assessment reveals Manchester United’s squad value has plummeted by an astronomical amount



Shocking statistics have revealed that Manchester United’s squad value has significantly depreciated and is worth far less than the money forked out to assemble it.

This is according to an analysis carried out by Transfermarkt, who compared the figures each Premier League club spent on signing players and the respective current estimated collective values of these squads.

The numbers showed that Chelsea lead the table for teams in England’s top flight that have incurred the biggest loss on their investment.

United come in a close second.

The Blues’ squad is now worth £124 million less than they paid for it. The Red Devils’ cumulative loss value stands at £115m.

As per the stats, Erik ten Hag’s side have spent in excess of £830m on assembling their team of world-recognized superstars.

These players are now worth a total of just about £715m.

Some of United’s players whose transfer values have tanked the most include Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire, who cost £73m and £80m respectively.

Maguire is one of the players Ten Hag is keen to offload as the central defender does not feature prominently in the Dutchman’s plans for the future.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Sancho is set to be given another season to make his mark and prove himself at Old Trafford.

However, the forward’s future is also far from secure. Should a suitable proposal arrive, United are prepared to let him go and kick on without him.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal top the chart on the other end of the scale – while the Gunners parted with just about £572m to bring their team together, their players are now worth about £915m.

These sums only serve to highlight just how poor United have been in terms of signing and selling players in past windows. A massive overhaul is needed in the recruitment department, although this may have to wait until new owners take charge.

