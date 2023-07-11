Casemiro strongly suggests he would be keen to replace Harry Maguire as Man United captain



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has seemingly thrown his hat in the ring to become the club’s next skipper.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Erik ten Hag is contemplating an official captaincy change.

As doubts mount over Harry Maguire’s long-term future at Old Trafford, the United boss wants a more stable figure to lead the team out on the pitch.

The England international is reportedly one of the players that could be sold to make room for more arrivals as well as boost Ten Hag’s transfer budget.

Maguire who has been training in Portugal with legendary defender Ricardo Carvalho, wants to fight for his place with the Red Devils.

It was suggested that Bruno Fernandes is the leading candidate to take over the role.

Last season, the United playmaker primarily donned the armband with Maguire relegated to a place on the bench. Fernandes executed his duties well and it’s hardly a surprise he’s being strongly considered to take up the job permanently.

However, he could face competition from Casemiro, if the Brazilian’s comments are anything to go by.

Casemiro granted an exclusive interview to Placar, where he described just how much he relishes being a leader and shouldering the burden of issuing instructions to his colleagues during games.

He also gave his thoughts on possibly being the next United captain.

The former Real Madrid star said, “I like having this role. Being a leader, caring, being like a father, going after things.”

“I like to set an example, be the first to arrive. I like to play this role.”

“The captain’s armband is nothing more than a symbol but the players have the responsibility to talk to the referee, to the players. I like to be that example player.”

