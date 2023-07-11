Dean Henderson expected to be part of Manchester United squad for Leeds friendly



Manchester United are set to undergo lot of changes in key areas before the transfer window closes as manager Erik ten hag tries to overhaul the squad to make it stronger ahead of his second season.

Changes are afoot with Mason Mount coming in to fix the midfield conundrum while there are also plans to go after striker Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta.

But for now, the Red Devils are close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana but so far, the Serie A giants have remained steadfast in their quest to only sell the Cameroonian for noting less than €60 million.

De Gea departure hands Henderson final chance

With David de Gea already having announced his departure, United have Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton at the club for the start of pre-season games.

As per The Daily Mail, both the goalies are expected to be part of the United squad that is set to play Leeds United on Wednesday at Oslo.

Henderson had spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest and he is keen to be the No 1 at a Premier League club, be it at his childhood club or at Forest.

Only if he was guaranteed the No 1 jersey, the United academy graduate would be staying as he is tired of playing second-fiddle at Old Trafford.

The England international could be the alternative in case a snag develops with regards to the Onana deal but if it goes through as expected, Henderson will join Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side are expected to spend £20million to get the United academy graduate. Onana is expected to be part of United’s pre-season tour to the United States.

“Dean Henderson has also returned to training at Carrington and remains another option if there are any snags in the Onana deal.

Henderson to leave, Onana to come in

“However, Henderson has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be on the bench and is primed to complete a permanent deal to Nottingham Forest worth up to £20m if Onana joins United.

“Heaton and Henderson are expected to be in the squad for United’s first pre-season friendly against Leeds in Oslo on Wednesday before the squad leave on tour for the US next week.”

Even Heaton is attracting plenty of Premier League interest with his recent move to Luton Town blocked by Ten Hag. Everton are also chasing his signature.

If a deal for Japanese youth star Zion Suzuki is successful, even Heaton might eventually make way. There are also plans to bring in Yann Sommer to add experience to the goalkeeping department.