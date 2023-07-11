Edwin van der Sar’s wife issues positive update about Man United legend’s health



Edwin van der Sar’s wife, Annemarie has issued a health update about the Manchester United legend’s condition and declared that he is stable and not in any fatal danger.

Last week, news broke that Van der Sar, who recently stepped down as CEO of Ajax, was taken ill and rushed into intensive care with a brain haemorrhage.

This sent shockwaves throughout the football world, with many coming out to express their support for the Dutchman and wish him all the best in his recovery.

In a hugely positive update given by the United star’s wife through Ajax, she said, “Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable.”

“He is not in life-threatening danger.”

“Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.”

Update on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar in Croatia: ‘Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger. Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.’ pic.twitter.com/8avJQ5yZj3 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 11, 2023

Earlier today, Van der Sar’s agent Rob Jansen told the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast via Voetbal International that things are under control and assured everything is as good as they can be considering the circumstances.

Jansen remarked that it’s important the 52-year-old’s family be protected.

He pointed out that his loved ones are aware of the love being showed to them and that authorities from the Netherlands had reached out to advise them on how to proceed.

Jansen also stated, “He needs to rest very well. We are confident that this will work out, but it is not small. A brain haemorrhage is very serious. She (Annemarie) had it herself in 2009. She recognises a lot of what happened to her then.”

Van der Sar spent six years at Old Trafford, where he made 266 appearances.

With the Red Devils, he won four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Everyone at The Peoples Person is pleased with the encouraging development provided by Annemarie and wishes Edwin a speedy recovery.

