Eric Bailly is now second choice transfer target for Spanish club Real Betis

Manchester United’s summer activity is gathering pace after confirming the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount last week.

Plenty more incomings and outgoings are expected at Old Trafford in the coming weeks with Erik ten Hag entering phase two of his rebuild at the club.

One man seemingly on his way out of the club is centre-back Eric Bailly.

The Peoples Person previously reported that Bailly was high on the list of transfer targets for Spanish outfit Real Betis.

Now, Spanish media have reported that Bailly has slipped down the priority list for Betis with Manuel Pellegrini turning his attention towards Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu.

Betis are now “very well placed” to sign the Ghanaian which would leave Bailly looking elsewhere for a way out of United.

Southampton are ready to cash in on the 24-year-old after getting relegated to the Championship last season and Betis are hoping a deal can be done.

Bailly’s future remains up in the air but it would be a major surprise to see him continue at United next season.

Ten Hag shipped the defender out on loan to Marseille last season where he suffered a turbulent campaign.

Bailly never really got going in France and after missing a handful of early games with a dead leg, he was slapped with a seven-game ban after a ludicrous high challenge in a French Cup game.

The Ivorian never really recovered from the ban and only made a few fleeting appearances for Marseille who eventually finished third in Ligue 1.

Injuries have hampered Bailly’s United career since his move from Villarreal in 2016.

The 29-year-old is now looking for pastures new and United are looking to recoup what they can for a player whose contract runs out at the end of next season.