Everton plot transfer move for Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga



Everton are keen on signing Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga.

The Swede is among a number of high-profile stars who could leave Old Trafford this summer as Erik ten Hag shapes the squad in his image and to his preferences.

Last season, Elanga found it hard to get first-team minutes – a far cry from the prominent role he played under previous regimes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and especially Ralf Rangnick.

He was primarily used from the bench in the 2022/23 campaign. In the Premier League, he only managed 15 appearances.

He played 25 games across all competitions and only registered two assists.

Earlier in March this year while on international duty, Elanga opened up about his United situation and described the state of affairs as “frustrating.”

Last month, he spoke to reporters in response to Emil Forsberg’s comments about wanting him as a teammate at RB Leipzig, and only said, “You’ll see.”

The 21-year-old refused to rule out a departure in the coming weeks.

A number of clubs have already been linked to Elanga. He was reportedly on the cards to be used by United as a makeweight in a deal to try and lure Declan Rice to the Theatre of Dreams.

Borussia Dortmund were also thought to be interested in his services.

According to Foot Mercato, Everton are admirers of the United star and are prepared to “attack” in order to land him.

The French publication reveals that as per their information, Elanga is in the sights of Sean Dyche who is keen to bring him to Goodison Park.

Everton tried to sign him last year but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

“But this time, the Toffees want to go there in a more offensive way and that should quickly change things for Elanga,” the outlet said.

