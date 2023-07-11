Former Man United target Soumaila Coulibaly signs for Burnley



Former Manchester United target, Soumaila Coulibaly, has just sealed a loan move to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Coulibaly is a long-term interest of the Reds, who considered signing him as a youngster, just before he moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Now, as The Daily Mail reports, the imposing centre-back has just completed a loan-to-buy to Burnley, where he may very well face his would-have-been teammates had United’s previous approach been successful.

That said, all may not be lost.

United may find their interest in the player revived and validated if he has a good season with the Clarets.

It may help that Coulibaly’s move to Burnley is not permanent.

Initially, he’ll be signing on a loan with a mandatory buy-back clause.

Ostensibly, this will be activated if the player meets certain metrics across the season, which may leave United with some wiggle room to stage a hijack.

Coulibaly is left-footed and comfortable in possession, which would make him a suitable backup for Lisandro Martinez.

At Burnley, it will only help his development to be playing under one of the Premier League all-time defensive greats in Vincent Kompany.

Unsurprisingly, Burnley have looked to reinforce defensively, and have already made Jordan Beyer’s loan move permanent, while snapping up Daragh O’Shea from West Brom.

Coulibaly will have a hugely important season ahead of him and will hope to perform well enough to rekindle interest from United.

