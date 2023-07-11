Harrison Parker: Manchester City close to signing 16 year old Manchester United centre back



Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Manchester United’s highly-rated academy star Harrison Parker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City beat four top clubs to the signing.

EXCL: Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement with Manchester United for top talented CB (16) Harrison Parker 🚨🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC City have beaten four top clubs to the signing — agreement is close despite Man Utd offering highest youth deal to keep Parker. pic.twitter.com/N3UYXiI3VM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023

“Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement with Manchester United for top talented CB (16) Harrison Parker.”

” City have beaten four top clubs to the signing — agreement is close despite Man Utd offering highest youth deal to keep Parker.”

Parker made his debut for United’s U18s last season, but it seems that he has chosen to join City instead.

The Red Devils were hoping to keep him at Old Trafford, but it looks like they have lost out to their rivals.

Academy football coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst, who has previously worked with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea, was asked to help Harrison improve his technical skills and control. According to Isaksson-Hurst, when Harrison first came to him as a U12, he lacked confidence on the ball, so his father asked for additional world-class ball mastery training to supplement the excellent work he was already receiving from his club. Now, at U15s, Harrison is considered one of the most technically gifted Centre Backs in the country, proving that hard work truly pays off. It is quite embarrassing to let one of your brightest prospects go to your arch rivals. Ten Hag will be hoping that once the new owners come in, they can revamp United’s youth academy.

