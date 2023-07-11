

After the arrival of Mason Mount, further reinforcements in the Manchester United midfield could be incoming if reports are to be believed.

Spanish outlet Fichajes (via TZ) reports that Bayern Munich have made Leon Goretzka available for transfer as Thomas Tuchel navigates his first summer transfer window as manager.

Goretzka has reportedly been deemed dispensable as Tuchel creates a new core for his side.

United have previously been linked to the German but those links have rarely gone anywhere substantial.

The report states that Bayern could be tempted to engage and give the “green light” to his transfer if a suitable proposal is received for his services.

However, the report preaches “caution” about his prospects of moving to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag has been reported as a big fan of the player. He is seen as someone who would provide a “qualitative and physical boost” to the United midfield.

Still, the picture remains difficult for the club.

Amid a restrictive transfer budget, United’s priorities are clear. Mason Mount was the manager’s dream target so splashing the cash on him was a priority.

Then, David de Gea’s departure meant a new goalkeeper was necessary and Andre Onana is close to being secured. A striker is next on the agenda with talks for Rasmus Hojlund ongoing.

It is unlikely that Goretzka being available will ring the alarm at United. Even if the club was to strengthen the midfield further, a backup to Casemiro will be the higher priority.

In that sense, Sofyan Amrabat has been linked to the club.

Goretzka is more of an all-action midfielder whose skill set can be likened to that of Mount, so, signing both players in the same window wouldn’t make sense, both, from a sporting angle and a financial angle.

Therefore, while Goretzka might very well be available on the market, it is unlikely that United act on that availability.

