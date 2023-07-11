Man United believe Man City’s move for Harrison Parker is a “revenge move” for losing the Fletcher twins



Manchester United are of the belief that Manchester City’s imminent signing of talented academy star Harrison Parker is a “revenge move” occasioned by the Red Devil’s transfer swoop of the Fletcher twins.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed that Man City were nearing an agreement with United for Parker’s switch to the Etihad.

Romano indicated that the Premier League champions beat four other clubs to the 16-year-old’s services.

According to The Manchester Evening News, figures within Old Trafford believe that Man City came in for the defender as retribution for the expected departures of Jack and Tyler Fletcher – sons of United legend and technical director Darren Fletcher.

Samuel Luckhurst relays that the 20-time English champions are confident of sealing moves for the two youngsters before the end of the month.

Jack and Tyler have been involved with the Man City youth system for nine years despite their evident ties to United.

“City are about to sign centre-back Harrison Parker, 16, from the United academy after the club refused to meet his demands for a higher salary.”

“United sources believe City’s approach for Parker is a response to the anticipated switch of the Fletcher twins, 16, to Old Trafford.”

“Well-placed sources say Parker was offered a competitive financial package but the club were unwilling to break their salary structure.”

United took Parker from Arsenal in 2021. He was expected to become a scholar at the Theatre of Dreams in the upcoming season.

He only featured on three occasions for the U-18’s last term due to an injury. As per The MEN, on recovery, United staff detected he was not committed and had already made the decision to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

The Red Devils expect to carry out more dealings with their city rivals in the future as a result of restrictions brought about by Brexit on signing players under 18 from foreign countries.

