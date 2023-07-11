Manchester United like Harvey Barnes but Newcastle ahead in the race



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had asked the club to complete the bulk of the transfer business before their pre-season tour as it would allow the new signings to gel with the squad.

So far, only Mason Mount has come through the doors at Carrington but reports are indicating Andre Onana, currently on Inter Milan, is not too far behind.

The search is then expected to focus on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but before the club can proceed to bringing in further targets, the club will need to raise cash through player sales.

ETH wants another versatile attacker

Quite a few attacking stars face uncertain futures and if a few do end up leaving, the manager has already asked the club to bring in a versatile attacker capable of playing up front and on the wings.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga have been linked with permanent exits while youngsters Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri look likely to be heading out on loan.

That will open up a slot especially considering that Marcus Rashford will also rotate with the new striker and play up front this season.

One surprising name that has been linked with the Red Devils by The Daily Mail is Leicester City star Harvey Barnes. They have reported saying that United are monitoring the versatile attacker though Newcastle remain in pole position.

“The 25-year-old was back on the agenda for Newcastle last week and the England international is keen on the move. However, Newcastle’s budget means a bid to match Leicester’s £40million valuation may not be so swift in the making.

“Manchester United and West Ham also like Barnes but Newcastle have done the groundwork. Ideally, they would offload players to help offset their spending.”

Barnes interest

It is easy to see why there is considerable interest for the FA Cup winner.

The England international scored 13 times and assisted a further three times in 40 games for the Foxes and was one of the shining lights in a disappointing season that saw them get relegated.

Barnes can play on the wings, as the attacking midfielder and up front if required. He is versatile and proven in the Premier League, shining despite his compatriots letting the team down.

Newcastle need to sell first before going after the Leicester man and United could swoop if they can get their affairs in order. Knowing the club, that does not seem likely though.