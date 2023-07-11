Manchester United must part ways with Harry Maguire this summer

After a successful first season at the club, Erik ten Hag is entering phase two of his revolution at Old Trafford.

The United boss is hoping for a busy summer with plenty of incomings and outgoings required if Ten Hag is to think about bridging the gap to title winners Manchester City.

One first-team player whose United future is up in the air is club captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire suffered a turbulent campaign last time and has dramatically fallen the pecking order under the new regime.

After a season littered with individual errors, the United captain drew widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike.

United look a far more assured outfit when Maguire isn’t on the pitch, and that alone should be enough to see his time at Old Trafford brought to an end.

Since his £80million arrival, Maguire has struggled to adapt to the level required to operate at a club such as United.

The armband has weighed exceptionally heavy, and despite a decent first 12 months at the club, he has found himself crumbling under the pressure of all that comes with being the United captain.

With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez now firmly first choice under Ten Hag, Maguire has well and truly lost his way in Manchester.

This is compounded by the fact regular left-back Luke Shaw is now preferred at the heart of Ten Hag’s defence when the first choice are missing, let alone third-choice centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Bruno Fernandes is also expected to replace Maguire as club captain this summer, which underlines his fall from grace.

Due to his transfer fee, all eyes remain on the former Leicester man whenever he steps foot on the pitch, and the additional pressure is something Maguire just cannot cope with.

United need to bolster their transfer kitty this summer from player sales, and now is undoubtedly the time to end Maguire’s Old Trafford nightmare.

His performances for England and general style of defending does mean he could still do a worthwhile job for a side in the lower echelons of the league, and United could command a decent fee.

If United can recoup half of the money they laid out for Maguire in 2019, it should almost certainly lead to a parting of ways.

Despite Maguire’s hefty wages at United, a new chapter is the only way to breathe new life into a poorly stalled career over the last couple of seasons.

With his place in the England team now being questioned and seemingly no way back into Ten Hag’s first-team plans, Maguire must be looking for new pastures, and United should be more than willing to let him go.