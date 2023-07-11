Manchester United transfer target Mehdi Taremi prefers joining another club



Manchester United are looking to add a striker to their team and have been linked to many players but one of them can be ruled out if reports are to be believed.

Respected journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi has chosen AC Milan as his first priority if he leaves his current club.

French club LOSC Lille and Tottenham Hotspurs round up his top three choices.

Taremi is a hot property in the market after a 31-goal effort in the 2022/23 season.

His contract at Porto expires next year so a potential bargain can be had for any prospective buying club. Cash-strapped Porto are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of €20 million for the Iranian.

United have been linked to him previously, as have many other clubs, including Arsenal, AS Roma, and others.

AC Milan are more recent entrants into the conversation as their chase for Alvaro Morata looks more and more difficult by the day.

For United, he probably represents the backup option as the club has gone all-in for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. At just 20 years old with encouraging underlying stats, he represents a more long-term investment for the club.

On the other hand, Taremi’s signing would be more of the same with regard to the striker position at Old Trafford.

The club has made a habit of looking for short-term solutions for that position, with stopgap signings like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Odion Ighalo, Edinson Cavani, and Radamel Falcao having short spells at the club.

Hojlund would be a break from this trend and will be a smarter signing, although a bit raw and unproven.

Therefore, Taremi choosing Milan as his priority isn’t as big a blow to United as it might seem at first. He is, by all accounts, United’s backup option as well so he can’t be blamed for looking elsewhere in the meantime.

