Manchester United waiting on Andre Onana deal confirmation before selling Dean Henderson



Manchester United are set to play their first pre-season friendly on Wednesday as they gear up to face recently-relegated Leeds United in Oslo.

Manager Erik ten Hag has already announced the members of the travelling squad and due to international stars not currently being back in training, plenty of spots are up for grabs.

It was interesting to see the Dutchman pick three goalkeepers for the first test and none of them were Dean Henderson.

Henderson not in the travelling squad

Tom Heaton, who is wanted by Luton Town and Everton made the grade, while Matej Kovar, who won the league with with Sparta Prague while on loan, also made the cut.

They are both expected to play some part while Nathan Bishop rounded off the list.

It was believed that the United academy graduate would get this final game before departing for Nottingham Forest, where he excelled out on loan last season.

With David de Gea having left the club after 12 years, the chance for Henderson to impress the new manager was ripe but it seems his reluctance to play second-fiddle will mean a departure is the most likely outcome.

But Football Insider have now reported that United are delaying the 26-year-old’s departure as they want to sort out the Andre Onana transfer from Inter Milan before agreeing any potential deal.

“Man United won’t sanction a move for Dean Henderson until they resolve their goalkeeper situation, sources have told Football Insider.

United not letting Henderson leave till Onana comes in

“Nottingham Forest are pushing hard to get a permanent deal done for Henderson but are growing frustrated by the delay.”

Forest are willing to spend £20million to get the United academy graduate but these delays are testing their patience and they have even threatened to pull the plug.

Ten Hag had earmarked Henderson as the fall-back option should any snags develop surrounding the Onana deal but it seems like his days as a United player are finally up.