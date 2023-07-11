Mason Greenwood spotted training with Anthony Elanga in Dubai



Manchester United are gearing up to take on arch-rivals and recently-relegated Leeds United in their first pre-season game on Wednesday at Oslo.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s travelling squad consists of a spattering of senior stars while the majority is made up of academy graduates looking to impress.

A few senior stars are missing out due to injury while the rest are expected to join at a later date as they were granted additional leave for being part of international fixtures at the end of the league season.

Greenwood training in Dubai

Quite a few of those established stars have been training separately in a bid to impress the boss when they get back and get their chance.

Another player who has been spotted training separately for an entirely different reason is United academy graduate Mason Greenwood.

The 21-year-old was arrested last year on charges of attempted rape, assault, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. Crown Prosecutions Service dropped all charges in February.

He remains suspended by the club and an internal investigation is being carried out by the club with regards to his future. The results of that should be out before the start of the new season.

🚨 JUST IN: Mason Greenwood pictured at a training session in Dubai with Anthony Elanga and Udinese player James Abankwah! #MUFC [@SunSport] 📸⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tHBARI49FS — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 11, 2023

The Sun have spotted him training with fellow United academy graduate Anthony Elanga and Udinese starlet James Abankwah in Dubai.

The Peoples Person had already reported about Greenwood beginning individual training but this Dubai training camp lends further credence to the idea that he will be back playing professionally.

A source told the publication, “He’ll be playing football somewhere this coming season.”

A lot of Serie A clubs have expressed an interest in the England international and the Red Devils could choose to send him abroad in a bid to gauge public opinion.

Return to playing football on the cards

It would allow Greenwood to play without the constant spotlight at United.

Ten Hag and the majority of the first-team squad appear willing to welcome him back into the fold with Ten Hag admitting that the forward has the capability to shoulder the team’s scoring burden.

The women’s team will not be too happy with that development with sponsors also willing to distance themselves from the player. A large section of the fanbase also do not want him back.

It will be intriguing to see how United handle this sensitive issue.