Mason Mount named in Man United travelling squad to face Leeds United tomorrow



Mason Mount could make his debut for Manchester United tomorrow as he is included in the 26-man match squad who are flying to Norway to face Leeds United.

United have confirmed the inclusion of the new number 7 as pre-season kicks off with the friendly at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

Another sight for sore eyes will be Lisandro Martinez, who returns after a long lay off due to the metatarsal fracture that ruled him out for the latter part of last season.

Fans will also be excited to see Amad Diallo and Alvaro Fernandez in action after their stand-out performances for Sunderland and Preston, respectively, in last season’s Championship.

With David de Gea having left the fold, Dean Henderson still recovering from injury and Andre Onana’s transfer not yet clinched, Tom Heaton will be the likely starting goalkeeper, with Nathan Bishop and Matej Kovar backing him up.

Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also on the plane alongside fellow defenders Rhys Bennet, Will Fish, Marc Jurado and Brandon Williams.

In midfield, Mount is joined by Toby Collyer, Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Kobbie Mainoo, Maxi Oyedele and Charlie Savage.

Anthony Martial is conspicuous by his absence up front, which suggests he is injured again. This does not bode well for the new season. Erik ten Hag will have been looking to get the Frenchman firing on all cylinders early after an injury-ravaged 2022-23, especially since United look to be still some way off signing a new striker.

Donny van de Beek was also expected to be included after recovering from a long-term injury. The reason for his absence is unknown but may simply be that he has not yet reached a fitness level to get minutes on the pitch.

Likewise Antony, who missed the end of last season, is not included in the squad.

Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill, Jadon Sancho and Shola Shoretire make up the rest of the squad.

Players who were involved in June’s internationals were given an extra week’s holiday and therefore do not take part.

This rules out Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Alex Telles, Alejandro Garnacho, Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford, who will all join the pre-season tour next week.

Fred was not named in the Brazil squad this time around, hence his inclusion.