

Players just don’t move between the Manchester clubs. The number of players who moved clubs between these two can be counted on the hands. Therefore, Harrison Parker moving from Manchester United to Manchester City is sure to cause a lot of raised eyebrows.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Parker is close to moving to the blue side of Manchester from the red side.

So, who is Harrison Parker? Will United live to regret this move in the future? Here’s all you need to know-

Who is Harrison Parker?

Harrison Parker is a 16-year-old youth player who has moving from Manchester United to Manchester City.

Parker is a centre-back by trade, and the 2022/23 season was his first where he got a taste of U18s football.

He has got a bit of a habit of crossing enemy lines. He was a youth recruit from Arsenal in 2021. After playing for one season in the level below U18s, he was drafted to the U18s for the 2022/23 season.

He is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in England’s youth circuit so this news will undoubtedly come as a blow to United.

Reportedly, the club offered him the “highest youth deal” to keep him but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Stats and playing style

There are barely any stats to go through for Parker, as he has just played 166 minutes of U18s football in his career so far.

Three appearances for the U18s are not enough to make any inferences about his game, especially as he plays as a defender, where raw stats are rarely helpful in gauging a player’s potential.

What can be seen from a cursory glance of him in action is a player with the raw tools to become a physically imposing centre-back who can also play out from the back.

That is, however, a general description of most academy centre-backs today as elite teams have tailored their programs to teach ball-playing skills from the beginning of their careers.

Harrison Parker potential

Again, in the absence of much material to go through, it is hard to pinpoint a senior comparison for his game and mark where he would end up one day.

However, circumstances do offer a glimpse of how highly rated he is in the youth circuit.

Romano reported that City beat out competition from four other “top” clubs for his signature, while United also tried their best to keep him.

Being the subject of that kind of tug-of-war at just 16 speaks volumes of his potential in scouts’ eyes.

This is another win for a Manchester City academy that has quickly established itself as the place to be for promising youngsters.

Although United have made recent strides in improving their youth program- the U18s won the FA Youth Cup in 2021/22- City’s academy has been a prolific producer of Premier League-level players.

The likes of James Trafford are securing PL moves despite never appearing in the league while names like Romeo Lavia, Gavin Bazunu, Cole Palmer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Liam Delap are already established senior professionals.

Of course, Phil Foden remains the poster boy of their academy’s success story and it is players like that who fill young players with belief in City’s academy.

It remains to be seen if Harrison Parker can put his name alongside such esteemed alumni of the academy.

If he does, then Harrison Parker from Manchester United to Manchester City is a move that has the potential to age terribly for the Red Devils.

